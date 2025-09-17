Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 81 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $916,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of RTX by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day moving average is $141.04. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $161.26.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

