GSG Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

GSG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $591.18 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $592.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

