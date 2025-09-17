iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Lessened by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

