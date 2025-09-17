Westshore Wealth LLC Has $19.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Westshore Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

