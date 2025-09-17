Eldred Rock Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Eldred Rock Partners LLC lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.9% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,067,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.59. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $235.83 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.13.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

