GSG Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19,333.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $170,190,000 after buying an additional 992,753 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after buying an additional 535,060 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.96. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.77.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

