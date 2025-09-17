Seneca House Advisors Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.0% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.4%

NEE opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Melius began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

