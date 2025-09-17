Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its position in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $327.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day moving average of $292.32. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

