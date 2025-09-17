Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Position Lowered by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.