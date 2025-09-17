Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $871,000 Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.46.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

