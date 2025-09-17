SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,733 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

