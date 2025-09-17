Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

