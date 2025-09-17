Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. MONOTARO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Financial Analysis

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) and MONOTARO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Booking pays an annual dividend of $38.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MONOTARO pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MONOTARO pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Booking has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MONOTARO is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONOTARO has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 19.23% -134.19% 24.16% MONOTARO 9.36% 33.81% 24.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Booking and MONOTARO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 10 19 3 2.78 MONOTARO 0 1 0 0 2.00

Booking presently has a consensus target price of $5,808.81, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Booking’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than MONOTARO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and MONOTARO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $23.74 billion 7.47 $5.88 billion $143.79 38.08 MONOTARO $1.91 billion N/A $173.82 million $0.48 33.90

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than MONOTARO. MONOTARO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MONOTARO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booking beats MONOTARO on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About MONOTARO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

