Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 4,647 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group grew its position in Salesforce by 29.1% in the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,077 shares of company stock worth $19,099,953. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day moving average is $263.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

