Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $91.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

