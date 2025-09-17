Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

