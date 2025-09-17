iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 211,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 140,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

AGG stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

