Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 182 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

