Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $224.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.93 and a 1-year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

