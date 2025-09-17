Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,100,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

