QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Holdings Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 57.5% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 77.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.8%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

