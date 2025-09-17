Balefire LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Balefire LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $608.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

