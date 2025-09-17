Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after purchasing an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after acquiring an additional 352,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $444.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.93, a P/E/G ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $263.45 and a twelve month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.10.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

