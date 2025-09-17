Fjell Capital LLC Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Fjell Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fjell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fjell Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,404,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,024,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,663,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,275,000 after buying an additional 856,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTV opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $186.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

