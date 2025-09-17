Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

