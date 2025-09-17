Sunpointe LLC Purchases 2,070 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sunpointe LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.