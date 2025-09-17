Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 348,696 shares of company stock worth $33,243,774. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

