Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,392 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $270.92 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

