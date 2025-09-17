Aurelius Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Aurelius Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.5% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $691,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $238.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

