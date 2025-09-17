Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 25.2%

IEFA opened at $87.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

