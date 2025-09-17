Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,200.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,214.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,135.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.88 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $510.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

