UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.23. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,189,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 51,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Wealth Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

