Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1%

LLY opened at $763.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $740.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $774.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $722.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $947.39.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

