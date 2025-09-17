4,971 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VUG opened at $475.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $476.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.55. The company has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.