OLIO Financial Planning Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

OLIO Financial Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after buying an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

