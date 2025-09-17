The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $96,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after buying an additional 720,447 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE HD opened at $421.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $419.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

