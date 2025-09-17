FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after acquiring an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2%

HD stock opened at $421.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.