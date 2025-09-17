Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

IWD stock opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $204.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

