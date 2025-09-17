Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

