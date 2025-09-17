Dominion Energy Inc. $D Holdings Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:D opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

