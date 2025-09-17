Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

