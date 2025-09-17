ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.6% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ASML by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $878.42 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $881.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $753.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $730.80. The stock has a market cap of $345.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 26.21%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

