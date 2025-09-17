Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,331,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,594,770.45. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,822,719 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

