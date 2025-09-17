Sapient Capital LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $352.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

