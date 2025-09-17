Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $33.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $339.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $235.30 and a 1-year high of $340.88.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

