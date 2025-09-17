Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $260.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

