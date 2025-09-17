Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

