Sapient Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

