GSG Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

GSG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 24,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 755,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 246,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.04.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.22. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,597.06. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the sale, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

