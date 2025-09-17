Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $81.41 and a twelve month high of $105.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

